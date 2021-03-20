TMC MLA's assets grew by 1985% in 5 years, says report

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The assets of Trinamool Congress candidate and sitting MLA Jyotsna Mandi have increased by 1985.68%, according to a report released by poll rights group Association for Democratic Reforms (ADR).

The assets of Trinamool Congress candidate and sitting MLA Jyotsna Mandi have increased by 1985.68%, according to a report released by poll rights group Association for Democratic Reforms (ADR).

She is contesting the West Bengal assembly election from the Ranibandh (ST) constituency in Bankura district.

The West Bengal Election Watch and the ADR have conducted a joint survey of the affidavits of the 30 candidates contesting the first phase of assembly elections in West Bengal to be held on March 27. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Among other such contestants, the assets of Sudip Kumar Mukherjee, who won the Purulia assembly seat on Congress ticket in 2016 and now has joined the BJP, increased by 288.86%.

Mukherjee's declared net worth five years ago was ₹11,57,945, and now it is ₹45,02,782 in 2021.

The assets of Paresh Murmu, the TMC's sitting MLA from Keshiary (ST) constituency in Paschim Medinipur district, also rose by 246.34%. In 2016, his assets were worth ₹11,57,926 and now those are valued at ₹40,10,329, the survey found. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

One of them is Biswanath Das, the sitting MLA of Jaynagar (SC) in South 24 Parganas district. His assets were worth ₹46,85,523 before the previous assembly election. Now, he declared that his net worth is ₹14,41,200, a decrease of 69.27%.

TMC MLA Sandhyarani Tudu's assets have decreased by 60.20%. The net worth of the lawmaker from the Manbazar (ST) seat in Purulia district was ₹53,97,129 in 2016 and it is ₹21,48,082 now, the survey found. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The elections to the 294-member West Bengal Assembly will be conducted in eight phases with the final round of voting taking place on April 29. The counting of votes will take place on May 2.

This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text. Only the headline has been changed.

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}