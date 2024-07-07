This Trump supporter helped crush the UK’s Conservative Party
Max Colchester , David Luhnow , The Wall Street Journal 6 min read 07 Jul 2024, 01:15 PM IST
SummaryNigel Farage’s Reform UK—which had a strong showing in Britain’s election as it vowed to curb immigration—now wants to reshape the country’s politics.
LONDON : Nigel Farage, a leading figure behind Brexit and a longtime supporter of Donald Trump, set out last month with what many political analysts thought was a long-shot aim: Win millions of votes, get a seat in Parliament and destroy the ruling Conservative Party.
Catch all the Politics News and Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates & Live Business News.more less