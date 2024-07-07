This Trump supporter helped crush the UK’s Conservative Party

There is another, crucial difference, Travers said: Both the National Rally in France and AfD have been decades in the making. Farage, however, has had a tendency to explode onto the British political scene and then retreat. Farage is like a “comet that occasionally appears in the sky. It doesn’t stay in the sky all the time, whereas National Rally is there permanently as a feature of French politics," said Travers. Even as the U.K. campaign started in late May, Farage took a few days to decide whether he would take part or focus on Trump’s campaign instead.