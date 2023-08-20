Ahead of the Lok Sabha Elections 2023, Shiv Sena (UBT) leader Priyanka Chaturvedi expressed her confidence on the victory of INDIA block and declared that the next Prime Minister will be elected from the INDIA bloc.

She said that the INDIA-- Indian National Developmental Inclusive Alliance will take the country on a progressive path. This was the last time the PM gave his speech at the Red Fort on Independence Day, a confidant Priyanka told ANI.

"The fear is in the heart of PM Narendra Modi and Maharashtra Deputy CM Devendra Fadnavis...There has been an increase in inflation, unemployment, farmers' distress and atrocities on women. The public is watching this and they will question it. This was his (PM Modi) last speech from the Red Fort. The next Prime Minister will be from the INDIA alliance and he will take India forward on the progressive path," Chaturvedi said on Saturday.

She also claimed that the BJP's sole agenda is to spread animosity and the results of these were visible in Karnataka Assembly polls as BJP was defeated. She also blamed the saffron party of attempting to incite communal disturbances during election.

“Causing riots is the BJP’s tried and tested toolkit. They have tried to do this in Maharashtra. The same thing is going on in Haryana and Manipur. They are trying to instigate people into causing riots in regions where elections are about to happen. This approach failed in Karnataka," said the Shiv Sena leader.

'If Priyanka Gandhi will contest election from Varanasi against PM Modi, she will win for sure,' says Chaturvedi

Shiv Sena leader also went ahead and claimed that Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi will win for sure if she will stand against PM Modi from the Varanasi constituency.

"The INDIA alliance is on the front foot. The alliance will discuss who is best suited for a seat. If Priyanka Gandhi contests the Lok Sabha election from Varanasi, she will win," she said.

Lashing out at the saffron party, Priyanka Chaturvedi claimed that inflation, unemployment, farmers' sorrows, or atrocities against women, all have increased." The public is seeing this and will ask them questions," she said.

INDIA alliance was formed by the leaders of 26 political parties. The alliance leaders are scheduled to meet in Mumbai on August 31 and September 1.