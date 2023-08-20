This was PM Modi's last Independence day speech, next PM will be from INDIA, says Shiv Sena's Priyanka Chaturvedi1 min read 20 Aug 2023, 06:40 AM IST
Citing evidence to support her argument, Priyanka Chaturvedi said that the Bharatiya Janata Party's (BJP) sole agenda is to spread animosity and the results of which were seen in Karnataka Assembly polls as BJP was defeated.
Ahead of the Lok Sabha Elections 2023, Shiv Sena (UBT) leader Priyanka Chaturvedi expressed her confidence on the victory of INDIA block and declared that the next Prime Minister will be elected from the INDIA bloc.
Next Story
Feedback
Select your Category
Your Message