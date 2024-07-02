'Aankhein maarte hain': PM Modi takes jibe at 'baalak buddhi' Rahul Gandhi

PM Modi criticizes Rahul Gandhi for ‘spreading falsehoods’ and Congress for not acknowledging their defeat, accuses them of manipulating public opinion.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi took a sharp jibe at Rahul Gandhi in his reply to Motion of Thanks on the President's Address in the Lok Sabha, saying he can understand the pain of some people "who suffered a huge defeat despite spreading lies continuously". Modi singled out Leader of the Opposition in the Lok Sabha Rahul Gandhi calling him a “baalak buddhi", PM Modi said this was the ‘third biggest defeat’ suffered till date by the Opposition but it is still being termed as a “moral victory". {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Without naming Rahul Gandhi, PM Narendra Modi said, “Baalak buddhi ko kaun samjhaye ki tumne fail hone ka record bana diya hai. 10 elections have happened since 1984, Congress has not been able to cross 250. They are stuck at 99 this time." PM Modi Lok Sabha speech LIVE Updates

“…Jab yeh baalak buddhi poori tarah sawaar ho jati hai toh sadan mein bhi kisi ke gale pad jate hai. Yeh baalak buddhi jab apni seemaye kho deti hai, toh sadan ke andar baithke aankhein maarte hain," PM Modi said. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

PM Modi said this was the first time in the history of the Congress that for three consecutive times it has not been able to cross 100 seats.

“It would have been better if Congress had accepted its defeat and respected the mandate of the people but they are busy doing some 'Sirsasana' and Congress and its ecosystem are trying to establish in the minds of the citizens of India that they have defeated us...Bachhe ka mann behlane ka kaam chal raha hai," he added.

On Rahul Gandhi showing images of gods in Lok Sabha, PM Modi said, “We saw childish behaviour in Lok Sabha yesterday. Images of our Gods cannot be used for personal political interests." {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

PM Narendra Modi also said that the people have given his government a mandate for stability and continuity for the third consecutive term after testing it on every criterion. He said the people have seen the dedication with which his government served them for 10 years.

"In our third term, we will work with triple the speed. Our third term means we will put in thrice the strength. In our third term, we will ensure three times the results," Modi said in the Lok Sabha, amid vociferous protests by the Opposition.

