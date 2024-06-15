‘Those who doing tricks will…,’ BS Yediyurappa's first reaction as HC stays POSCO case; to appear before CID on Monday
Yediyurappa, facing charges under POCSO Act, will appear in court on July 17 following the Bombay High Court's stay on the warrant against him. He dismissed the confusion created by the case and expressed faith in the judiciary.
BS Yediyurappa, Karnataka BJP leader and and former chief minister, returned to Bengaluru on Saturday after a warrant in the ongoing POSCO case against him was stayed by the Bombay high court. Reacting to case proceedings, Yediyurappa said, it caused "necessary confusion" and that he will face the court on July 17.