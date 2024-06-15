Yediyurappa, facing charges under POCSO Act, will appear in court on July 17 following the Bombay High Court's stay on the warrant against him. He dismissed the confusion created by the case and expressed faith in the judiciary.

BS Yediyurappa, Karnataka BJP leader and and former chief minister, returned to Bengaluru on Saturday after a warrant in the ongoing POSCO case against him was stayed by the Bombay high court. Reacting to case proceedings, Yediyurappa said, it caused "necessary confusion" and that he will face the court on July 17.

He said, "I went to Delhi as part of a scheduled program. I have already informed that I would come for trial on the 17th of this month. The High Court has also issued an injunction. I am going to the trial on Monday. They did the work of causing unnecessary confusion.

"I am not complaining to anyone. Time will decide everything. People know what the truth is. Those who are doing tricks, the people will teach them a lesson."

Yediyurappa has been booked under the POCSO Act and Section 354 A (Sexual harassment) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) based on a complaint by the mother of a 17-year-old girl who alleged that he molested her daughter during a meeting on February two this year, at his residence in Dollars Colony in Bengaluru.

A Bengaluru court had on Thursday issued a non-bailable warrant against Yediyurappa directing his immediate arrest. And on Friday, the Karnataka High Court issued an order stating that coercive proceedings of arrest and detention will be kept on hold until the next date of hearing. The order of the High Court followed a letter from the petitioner (Yediyurappa) volunteering to appear before police on June 17.

"Everyone knows everything and I have full faith in the judiciary. I will get justice. I will appear before the court on 17 June," the former chief minister said today.

BJP leaders have alleged a "political conspiracy" against Yediyurappa.

Congress dont take part in vindictive politics Meanwhile, reacting to the BJP and JD(S) accusation that the Congress government in the state is indulging in vindictive politics, Chief Minister Siddaramaiah said he and his government have never took part in such act.

Siddaramaiah asked, "When they (BJP) booked cases against us, was it not targeting? Against me, against D K Shivakumar (Deputy CM), Rahul Gandhi (Congress leader) cases were booked, what should that be called? They had cancelled Rahul Gandhi's membership (of Lok Sabha). What should that be called?".

"Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal has been sent to jail. Should that be called hate politics or love politics? It is they who indulge in vindictive politics. We will never do vindictive politics..... I have not done it so far. I have not come to politics yesterday or today. It (vindictive politics) is BJP's job," he said.

(With inputs from ANI and PTI)

(With inputs from ANI and PTI)

