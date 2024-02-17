Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar has initiated preparations for upcoming Lok Sabha elections and is targeting Baramati MP Supriya Sule's seat. Though the Baramati Lok Sabha segment is the traditional stronghold of Sharad Pawar and Supriya Sule, Ajit Pawar cited he will be fielding a candidate there.

Ajit Pawar expressed though his candidate has not contested an election earlier, that person would have the support of those with ample experience. The speech fueled speculations that the party is likely to field his wife Sunetra Pawar against his cousin Supriya Sule, Hindustan Times reported. "Since the formation of Maharashtra state and the commencement of elections till date, it has never happened in Baramati that the deposit of opposition candidate was not forfeited. And I am proud of it," Pawar said on Friday. "People will come to you and ask for your votes on emotional issues but it is up to you to decide whether you will vote on emotional grounds or to continue development work and for the welfare of your future generations." In a veiled attack on Sule, he said, “Those who work, are bound to face allegations. Those who do not work, are bound to remain clean."

Maharashtra Assembly Speaker Rahul Narvekar backed his decision to declare the Deputy CM Ajit Pawar-led faction as the real NCP on Thursday by saying that no stand in the decision is "unconstitutional" or "arbitrary."

Interacting with the media a day after making the decision, Rahul Narwekar said, "This decision is very clear. A copy of the decision has been provided to the parties. No stand in this decision is unconstitutional or arbitrary. The stand has been justified. Reasons for the same have been stated. So, I think there is no need to further analyse such a tenable and justified decision."

However, the Maharashtra Speaker's decision has been criticised by the UBT faction of the Shiv Sena termed it a comedy show.

Earlier, the Election Commission also allotted the Ajit Pawar-led faction the party name and symbol.

