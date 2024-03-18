Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], March 18 (ANI): On the day the partners in the Opposition bloc--INDIA--shared the stage in Mumbai's Shivaji Park to mark the close of Rahul Gandhi's Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra, Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde expressed unhappiness over the venue chosen for the event.

The Shiv Sena leader lamented that it was the same place from where his party founder, Balasaheb Thackeray, used to address his people.

"Today is a black day for Shiv Sena people because it was from Shivaji Park that Balasaheb Thackeray addressed the country. Now, the INDIA rally is happening at the same venue. Those who used foul language against Veer Savarkar and made unfounded allegations against him are gathering at Shivaji Park today. This is unfortunate," Shinde told reporters in Mumbai on Sunday.

Accusing the Congress of being anti-Hindu, Shinde said, "How can we say that we are proud Hindus when some people even fear saying the words Hindu Hriday Samrat these days?"

In a veiled dig at former party colleague Uddhav Thackeray, who he claimed tied up with the Congress and the undivided Nationalist Congress Party under Sharad Pawar just to be in power, Shinde said, "In the upcoming elections, people will teach a lesson to those who sacrificed the vision and ideals of Balasaheb Thackeray just for the sake of power."

Meanwhile, in another blow to the INDIA bloc and Uddhav, Sena (UBT) MLC Aamshya Padavi joined the Shiv Sena in the presence of Chief Minister Shinde.

"Today MLC Aamshya Padavi and his workers have joined the Shiv Sena, which follows and carries forward Balasaheb's ideology. All those here stand for Balasaheb's ideology and there (at Shivaji Park) are those who stand against him. So today is an unfortunate day...a black day," CM Shinde said.

After joining Shiv Sena in the presence of Shinde, former Sena (UBT) MLC Padavi said, "I used to be in Shiv Sena (UBT) but I am still in the Shiv Sena (under Eknath Shinde). Those who voted for me said I should align myself with the government and work for the constituency. I have never felt comfortable with the Congress."

Meanwhile, the INDIA bloc kickstarted its election campaign from Mumbai's iconic Shivaji Park on Sunday, with Opposition leaders hitting out at the BJP-led Centre.

Several leaders including National Conference Chief Farooq Abdullah, PDP Chief Mehbooba Mufti, Shiv Sena (UBT) chief Uddhav Thackeray, Tamil Nadu Chief Minister and DMK Cheif MK Stalin, and Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge were present along with other senior leaders of the opposition. (ANI)

