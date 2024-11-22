‘Thousand times better than predecessor’: Delhi L-G VK Saxena showers praise on CM Atishi

Delhi Lieutenant Governor VK Saxena praised Chief Minister Atishi, stating she is far superior to her predecessor. This marks a shift from the contentious relationship seen during Arvind Kejriwal's leadership. AAP members have faced ongoing conflicts with Saxena regarding governance issues.

Livemint
Published22 Nov 2024, 07:04 PM IST

Delhi Lieutenant Governor VK Saxena showered praise on Chief Minister Atishi during an event on Friday — dubbing her a ‘thousand times better than her predecessor’. The remarks are a stark deviation from the frosty ties and frequent war of words that had marked Arvind Kejriwal's tenure at the helm.

“I am happy today that Delhi's CM is a woman, and I can confidently say that she is a thousand times better than her predecessor,” Saxena opined during a convocation ceremony in the city.

Members of the Aam Aadmi Party have repeatedly found themselves at loggerheads with Saxena over a wide array of issues pertaining to governance and control of bureaucracy after Kejriwal tendered his resignation in September. The AAP chief is seeking a ‘certificate of honesty’ from the public in the upcoming elections after exiting Tihar jail on bail. Kejriwal was arrested by the Enforcement Directorate in March over alleged links to the Delhi excise policy case.

Also Read | ‘Another revdi…’: AAP’s Arvind Kejriwal launches campaign ahead of Delhi polls

The remarks come mere days after senior AAP leader Kailash Gehlot quit the party and the Atishi-led Cabinet and joined the BJP. Source-based reports suggest that his increasing proximity to Saxena had sparked concerns ahead of the defection. 

The first signs of strain emerged in August as Saxena chose thetwo-term MLA to hoist the national flag for Independence Day. Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal — still in Tihar jail at the time — had recommended Atishi for the role. Gahlot and Saxena were also regular participants for various public events — such as laying foundation stones or inaugurating new initiatives — while other AAP leaders remained embroiled in verbal confrontations with the Raj Niwas.

Assembly elections in Delhi are likely to be held in early 2025 but the Election Commission is yet to announce dates. AAP had secured an absolute majority during the 2015 polls and won 62 seats out of 70.

(With inputs from agencies)

 

Catch all the Business News, Politics news,Breaking NewsEvents andLatest News Updates on Live Mint. Download TheMint News App to get Daily Market Updates.

MoreLess
First Published:22 Nov 2024, 07:04 PM IST
Business NewsPoliticsNews‘Thousand times better than predecessor’: Delhi L-G VK Saxena showers praise on CM Atishi

Get Instant Loan up to ₹10 Lakh!

    • Employment Type

    Most Active Stocks

    Power Grid Corporation Of India share price

    335.10
    03:29 PM | 22 NOV 2024
    9.3 (2.85%)

    Adani Power share price

    460.75
    03:59 PM | 22 NOV 2024
    -15.4 (-3.23%)

    Tata Steel share price

    142.80
    03:59 PM | 22 NOV 2024
    2.55 (1.82%)

    Adani Ports & Special Economic Zone share price

    1,137.50
    03:49 PM | 22 NOV 2024
    22.8 (2.05%)
    More Active Stocks

    Market Snapshot

    • Top Gainers
    • Top Losers
    • 52 Week High

    National Aluminium Company share price

    256.90
    03:47 PM | 22 NOV 2024
    8.8 (3.55%)

    HCL Technologies share price

    1,897.50
    03:29 PM | 22 NOV 2024
    61.4 (3.34%)

    Indian Hotels Company share price

    799.30
    03:52 PM | 22 NOV 2024
    12.45 (1.58%)

    Federal Bank share price

    209.40
    03:29 PM | 22 NOV 2024
    -1.4 (-0.66%)
    More from 52 Week High

    Adani Green Energy share price

    1,052.40
    03:55 PM | 22 NOV 2024
    -94 (-8.2%)

    Adani Energy Solutions share price

    649.40
    03:58 PM | 22 NOV 2024
    -48.3 (-6.92%)

    Honasa Consumer share price

    224.30
    03:48 PM | 22 NOV 2024
    -13.1 (-5.52%)

    Network 18 Media & Investments share price

    79.63
    03:45 PM | 22 NOV 2024
    -4.53 (-5.38%)
    More from Top Losers

    Fine Organic Industries share price

    5,106.00
    03:29 PM | 22 NOV 2024
    414.9 (8.84%)

    Mangalore Refinery & Petrochemicals share price

    157.55
    03:43 PM | 22 NOV 2024
    12.5 (8.62%)

    Easy Trip Planners share price

    32.01
    03:58 PM | 22 NOV 2024
    2.53 (8.58%)

    Sun Pharma Advanced Research Com share price

    204.40
    03:42 PM | 22 NOV 2024
    14 (7.35%)
    More from Top Gainers

    Trending In Market

    Recommended For You

      More Recommendations

      Gold Prices

      • 24K
      • 22K
      Bangalore
      77,975.00330.00
      Chennai
      77,981.00330.00
      Delhi
      78,133.00330.00
      Kolkata
      77,985.00330.00

      Fuel Price

      • Petrol
      • Diesel
      Bangalore
      102.92/L0.00
      Chennai
      100.80/L-0.10
      Kolkata
      104.95/L0.00
      New Delhi
      94.77/L0.00

      Popular in Politics

        HomeMarketsPremiumInstant LoanMint Shorts

        Wait for it…

        Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.