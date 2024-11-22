‘Thousand times better than predecessor’: Delhi L-G VK Saxena showers praise on CM Atishi

Delhi Lieutenant Governor VK Saxena showered praise on Chief Minister Atishi during an event on Friday — dubbing her a ‘thousand times better than her predecessor’. The remarks are a stark deviation from the frosty ties and frequent war of words that had marked Arvind Kejriwal's tenure at the helm.

“I am happy today that Delhi's CM is a woman, and I can confidently say that she is a thousand times better than her predecessor,” Saxena opined during a convocation ceremony in the city.

Members of the Aam Aadmi Party have repeatedly found themselves at loggerheads with Saxena over a wide array of issues pertaining to governance and control of bureaucracy after Kejriwal tendered his resignation in September. The AAP chief is seeking a ‘certificate of honesty’ from the public in the upcoming elections after exiting Tihar jail on bail. Kejriwal was arrested by the Enforcement Directorate in March over alleged links to the Delhi excise policy case.

The remarks come mere days after senior AAP leader Kailash Gehlot quit the party and the Atishi-led Cabinet and joined the BJP. Source-based reports suggest that his increasing proximity to Saxena had sparked concerns ahead of the defection.

The first signs of strain emerged in August as Saxena chose thetwo-term MLA to hoist the national flag for Independence Day. Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal — still in Tihar jail at the time — had recommended Atishi for the role. Gahlot and Saxena were also regular participants for various public events — such as laying foundation stones or inaugurating new initiatives — while other AAP leaders remained embroiled in verbal confrontations with the Raj Niwas.

Assembly elections in Delhi are likely to be held in early 2025 but the Election Commission is yet to announce dates. AAP had secured an absolute majority during the 2015 polls and won 62 seats out of 70.