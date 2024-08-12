‘Thrilled after his release’: This BJP veteran breaks ranks, supports AAP leader Manish Sisodia

  • Kumar's support for Manish Sisodia is contradictory to his party BJP's stand targeting AAP leaders, including Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal, over the Delhi liquor policy case.

Written By Gulam Jeelani
Updated12 Aug 2024, 10:18 AM IST
‘Thrilled after his release': Veteran BJP leader Shanta Kumar breaks ranks, stands by AAP leader Manish Sisodia
‘Thrilled after his release’: Veteran BJP leader Shanta Kumar breaks ranks, stands by AAP leader Manish Sisodia (PTI)

Senior Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader and former Chief Minister of Himachal Pradesh, Shanta Kumar has come out in support of Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) leader, Manish Sisodia who was granted bail after spending 17 months in jail last week. 

Kumar's comments contradict his party, the BJP, 's stand on targeting AAP leaders, including Manish Sisodia, over the Delhi liquor policy case.

“The readers will be stunned, and many of my friends will be annoyed, but I want to say openly that I am sympathetic to Manish Sisodia, who has been released on bail by the Supreme Court after 17 months. I am thrilled after his release,” Kumar, 89, said in a press release, according to a report in India Today.

Also Read | ’First morning tea of ​​independence…’ Sisodia’s first post

Sisodia, former deputy chief minister of Delhi, walked out of Tihar jail on August 9, after 17 months after the Supreme Court granted bail to Sisodia in money laundering cases linked to the Delhi excise policy "scam" case.

A bench of Justices BR Gavai and KV Viswanathan, which reserved the judgment on August 6, disagreed with the findings of the trial court and the High Court that the delay in trial was attributable to Sisodia. The top court said it would be a ‘travesty of justice’ to relegate him to the trial court for seeking bail in these cases.

Kumar said in his statement, as quoted by India Today, that Arvind Kejriwal-led AAP originated after Anna Hazare launched an agitation against corruption, eventually won 67 out of 70 seats in the first election and formed the government with honesty. He said AAP repeated its the government in New Delhi in 2020.

Also Read | ‘Bail a rule, jail exception,’ -10 things SC said in Manish Sisodia case hearing

"Repeating the government under the nose of the BJP-led union government proved that the party won voter's trust in New Delhi by doing good work," Shanta Kumar said. AAP and BJP are rivals in Delhi.

A veteran BJP leader, Kumar has been third chief minister of Himachal Pradesh and a Union Minister in the Union. He was elected to the 9th Lok Sabha from Kangra constituency in 1989 and re-elected to the Lok Sabha in 1998, 1999 and 2014 from the same constituency.

The AAP said the Supreme Court granting bail to Manish Sisodiais a "tight slap" on the "dictatorship" of the BJP-led Centre but rued that the relief came after a year's delay, and hoped its other jailed leaders, including supremo Arvind Kejriwal, would also get justice.

Also Read | ‘Every inch of my skin has been…’: Sisodia walks out of Tihar jail | Watch

Sisodia was arrested by the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) on February 26 last year for purported irregularities in the formulation and implementation of the now-scrapped Delhi excise policy 2021-22. Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal is behind bars in the same case.

Catch all theBudget News,Business News, Politics news,Breaking NewsEvents andLatest News Updates on Live Mint. Download TheMint News App to get Daily Market Updates.

MoreLess
First Published:12 Aug 2024, 10:18 AM IST
HomePoliticsNews‘Thrilled after his release’: This BJP veteran breaks ranks, supports AAP leader Manish Sisodia

Get Instant Loan up to ₹10 Lakh!

    • Employment Type

    Most Active Stocks

    Interglobe Aviation

    4,254.05
    10:18 AM | 12 AUG 2024
    -34.7 (-0.81%)

    Adani Power

    673.15
    10:18 AM | 12 AUG 2024
    -21.95 (-3.16%)

    Tata Power

    414.00
    10:18 AM | 12 AUG 2024
    -3.8 (-0.91%)

    Oil & Natural Gas Corporation

    332.05
    10:18 AM | 12 AUG 2024
    -0.55 (-0.17%)
    More Active Stocks

    Market Snapshot

    • Top Gainers
    • Top Losers
    • 52 Week High

    Voltas

    1,534.50
    10:05 AM | 12 AUG 2024
    104.25 (7.29%)

    Aavas Financiers

    1,739.50
    10:05 AM | 12 AUG 2024
    94.35 (5.74%)

    Rail Vikas Nigam

    546.85
    10:06 AM | 12 AUG 2024
    28.7 (5.54%)

    Housing & Urban Development Corporation

    307.65
    10:06 AM | 12 AUG 2024
    15.35 (5.25%)
    More from Top Gainers

    Trending In Market Value Up Icon

    Recommended For You

      More Recommendations

      Gold Prices

      • 24K
      • 22K
      Bangalore
      71,196.00-348.00
      Chennai
      71,962.00209.00
      Delhi
      71,683.00278.00
      Kolkata
      71,753.00627.00

      Fuel Price

      • Petrol
      • Diesel
      Bangalore
      102.86/L0.00
      Chennai
      100.75/L0.00
      Kolkata
      104.95/L0.00
      New Delhi
      94.72/L0.00

      Popular in Politics

      More From Popular in Politics
      OPEN IN APP
      HomeMarketsPremiumInstant LoanMint Shorts

      Wait for it…

      Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

      Yes, Continue