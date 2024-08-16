Tim Walz vs JD Vance: Here’s what Americans think of its Vice Presidential candidates ahead of polls

Minnesota Governor Tim Walz appears to be winning the popularity contest against Ohio Senator JD Vance as the US Vice Presidential race heats up. The newly announced running mate of Kamala Harris currently holds a net positive rating of nine points among American voters. His Republican rival meanwhile finds himself floundering with a negative 10 net favorability rating.

According to a newly released Washington Post-ABC News-Ipsos poll, 39% of the surveyed population have a favorable impression of Walz. Vance presents a slight contrast with 32% of Americans holding a favourable impression.

Both men are well-liked within their respective parties with Walz taking a clear lead (plus 72) among Democrats. The Republican leader also had a slightly poorer showing among Independents and potential swing voters — garnering 42% approval against the 49% secured by Walz.

The survey also indicated that 45% approve of Donald Trump's choice of running mate while 50% disapprove of Vance. Meanwhile around 52% approve of the selection made by VP Kamala Harris while 44% disapprove. Details shared by ABC indicates that Harris had polled an approval rating of 54% during her VP campaign in 2020.

Vance, an Ohio senator, has had a rocky start to his candidacy, facing criticism for past comments that mocked women who did not have children. Trump and other Republicans have defended those comments, and the former president has praised his running mate’s performance even as he has discounted the importance of his No. 2. Minnesota Governor Walz meanwhile has helped Harris coalesce Democrats behind the party’s new ticket, but polls suggest he is still largely unknown to many Americans.