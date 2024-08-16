Tim Walz vs JD Vance: Here’s what Americans think of its Vice Presidential candidates ahead of polls

Tim Walz, running mate of Kamala Harris, holds a net positive rating of nine points against JD Vance's negative 10 in the Vice Presidential race. A Washington Post-ABC News-Ipsos poll shows 39% favor Walz, 32% favor Vance.

Published16 Aug 2024, 11:00 PM IST
A combination picture shows Republican vice presidential nominee US Senator JD Vance and Democratic VP nominee Minnesota Governor Tim Walz
A combination picture shows Republican vice presidential nominee US Senator JD Vance and Democratic VP nominee Minnesota Governor Tim Walz(REUTERS)

Minnesota Governor Tim Walz appears to be winning the popularity contest against Ohio Senator JD Vance as the US Vice Presidential race heats up. The newly announced running mate of Kamala Harris currently holds a net positive rating of nine points among American voters. His Republican rival meanwhile finds himself floundering with a negative 10 net favorability rating.

According to a newly released Washington Post-ABC News-Ipsos poll, 39% of the surveyed population have a favorable impression of Walz. Vance presents a slight contrast with 32% of Americans holding a favourable impression.

The development comes mere days after the duo agreed to a televised faceoff on October 1. The debate will be hosted by CBS weeks after the September 10 top-of-the-ticket debate recently solidified between Trump and Harris on ABC News.

Also Read | She’ll be a terrible president…: Donald Trump’s fresh attack on Kamala Harris

Both men are well-liked within their respective parties with Walz taking a clear lead (plus 72) among Democrats. The Republican leader also had a slightly poorer showing among Independents and potential swing voters — garnering 42% approval against the 49% secured by Walz.

The survey also indicated that 45% approve of Donald Trump's choice of running mate while 50% disapprove of Vance. Meanwhile around 52% approve of the selection made by VP Kamala Harris while 44% disapprove. Details shared by ABC indicates that Harris had polled an approval rating of 54% during her VP campaign in 2020.

Also Read | ‘Haters will say this is AI’: Musk shares video of himself and Trump dancing

Vance, an Ohio senator, has had a rocky start to his candidacy, facing criticism for past comments that mocked women who did not have children. Trump and other Republicans have defended those comments, and the former president has praised his running mate’s performance even as he has discounted the importance of his No. 2. Minnesota Governor Walz meanwhile has helped Harris coalesce Democrats behind the party’s new ticket, but polls suggest he is still largely unknown to many Americans.

(With inputs from agencies)

First Published:16 Aug 2024, 11:00 PM IST
HomePoliticsNewsTim Walz vs JD Vance: Here’s what Americans think of its Vice Presidential candidates ahead of polls

