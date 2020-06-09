Time ripe for political change in West Bengal: Amit Shah

NEW DELHI: Home minister Amit Shah on Tuesday said the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) wanted to bring a political change in West Bengal and oust chief minister Mamata Banerjee-led Trinamool Congress from the seat of power.

Addressing a virtual public meeting ahead of the assembly elections in West Bengal in May 2021, Shah said BJP will have its chief minister in Bengal when counting of votes is over. "The time for political change in West Bengal has come and people should give BJP a chance since they have already seen the work of Left parties, and Trinamool Congress," he said.

If BJP assumes power in West Bengal, corruption, dynasty rule, political violence, threat to people, and illegal migration will end, said Shah. The party had set up at least 70,000 screens across West Bengal to air the speech.

The National Democratic Alliance (NDA) government and Trinamool Congress government of West Bengal have been at loggerheads for the past two months of nationwide lockdown.

The BJP leadership has often alleged that West Bengal government was not not transparent about the spread of the pandemic in the state and was hiding data. BJP leaders have also alleged that the state government was not strict in implementing social distancing norms set by the union government.

"If Mamata Banerjee indulges in corruption in coronavirus pandemic and Amphan cyclone, people of West Bengal will never forgive her. It is the dream of BJP to make West Bengal Shonar Bangal," Shah added.

Shah also said the TMC government was blocking the financial help the union government has announced for farmers by not giving the list of beneficiaries to the Centre.

"I want to ask Mamata Banerjee why is she blocking central schemes like Ayushman Bharat and PM Kisan. Why is she not allowing people to get health benefits and farmers to get ₹6000 under PM Kisan? Mamata Banerjee is scared that if she allows these scheme, Prime Minister Narendra Modi will become popular in West Bengal," Shah added.

