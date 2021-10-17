VK Sasikala , who was expelled from the AIADMK, on Sunday paid floral tribute party founder MG Ramachandran at Ramavaram.

This came as the All India Anna Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam celebrates its 50th anniversary with pomp and show in Chennai.

“It is now time to be united for the sake of party and welfare of people," said Sasikala on the occasion.

She also hoisted the party flag and distributed sweets outside the MGR memorial at Thyagaraya Nagar.

The expelled leader had on Saturday paid homage at the mausoleum of former party supremo J Jayalalithaa, hinting at a political comeback.

Sasikala had said she 'unburdened' herself to Amma, the 'burden' of her heart, that lingered for about five years after Jayalalithaa's death in 2016.

"I have unburdened myself (at the mausoleum of Jayalalithaa)," she said after paying homage, adding she 'told Amma' the happenings over the years and that the party has a bright future.

She also paid floral tributes at the mausoleums of MGR and Dravidian icon CN Annadurai and offered prayers at a temple.

On her visit, much publicised by her supporters, AIADMK senior leader D Jayakumar said it was of no significance as she neither enjoyed the support of party workers nor the people.

Scores of people everyday visited the mausoleum of Jayalalithaa to pay homage, and Sasikala is one among them, he said. "No one will regard this as a historic event. Her visit will have no impact."

The AIADMK leader said Sasikala and her clan are a 'rejected' lot and their attempt to create 'confusion' and derive mileage to 'take control' of the party would remain a daydream.

However, political commentator Sumanth Raman was quoted as saying by news agency PTI that her visit may be a formal way of announcing a gradual return to politics. "Now, it looks like she may want to make a political comeback. But I don't know how successful it will be."

Meanwhile, the AIADMK commenced a year-long celebration on Sunday to commemorate the golden jubilee of its founding.

AIADMK coordinator O Panneerselvam and Deputy Coordinator Edappadi K Palaniswami had on Friday released a joint statement announcing that AIADMK's party headquarters in Royapettah will be renamed as the 'MGR Maaligai' on the occasion.

Party workers flocked to the headquarters that was decked up in flowers and garlands. Large posters and banners of MG Ramachandran and J Jayalalithaa were set up.

AIADMK was formed on 17 October, 1972.

Subscribe to Mint Newsletters * Enter a valid email * Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.