Maharashtra Governor Bhagat Singh Koshyari said there will be no money left in Mumbai and it will cease to be the financial capital of the country if 'Gujaratis' and 'Rajasthanis' are asked to leave the city.
Former Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray has demanded an apology from Maharashtra Governor Bhagat Singh Koshyari over his remarks on Mumbai. Thackeray said the time has come to decide whether he should be sent back home or to jail. The Shiv Sena Party president also accused the governor of "dividing Hindus living peacefully" in Mumbai and Thane.
Yesterday, in an event in Mumbai, Koshyari said there will be no money left in Mumbai and it will cease to be the financial capital of the country if 'Gujaratis' and 'Rajasthanis' are asked to leave the city.
Koshyari's controversial comment has kicked up a row in the central state. The governor, however, said his comments were misconstrued and added that he had "no intention of belittling the hard work of Marathi-speaking people".
"The hatred that the governor harbours in his mind against Marathi people has inadvertently come out," Uddhav Thackeray said in a press conference on Saturday.
He asked the governor to tender an apology to the Marathi people. Accusing the governor of not fulfilling his duty of treating everyone equally, Thackeray alleged that Koshyari has also committed the offence of creating a divide among Hindus. "The governor tried to create a divide among the Hindus, who have been living peacefully for generations in the state irrespective of their caste, creed, and religion. The time has come to decide whether to send Koshyari back home or to jail...In the last three years, he has insulted Marathi-speaking people despite staying in Maharashtra. Now through these comments, he has brought disrespect to the governor's post," Thackeray alleged.
The former Maharashtra CM recounted the 1992 riots episode and said, Shiv Sena had saved Hindus in Thane and Mumbai, but at that time it did not see whether they were Marathi people or non-Marathi, he added. "I want to say that I do not want to insult the governor's post because it is a big post. But the person occupying that post should also maintain its glory," he added.
The Sena chief said that the Marathi people are angry with the governor over his remarks as Mumbai was not gifted by him to Maharashtra, but it was earned through the sacrifices made during the Samyukta Maharashtra Movement. "He has insulted the Marathi-speaking people staying in Maharashtra...There is a need to show the world-famous 'Kolhapuri joda' (leather sandals made in Kolhapur) to him," he added.
Thackeray took a dig at the governor saying that sometimes he becomes overactive, while sometimes he does not move at all. Pointing out that Koshyari has not yet filled 12 vacant seats in the state Legislative Council from his quota, he said that if he does not feel that these posts are vacant, he should inform the president and get these posts abolished.
