'Time to go to the real masters': Prashant Kishor drops hint on next stint
Prashant Kishor today hinted that he is set to take a political plunge
Political strategist Prashant Kishor today hinted that he is set to take a political plunge with a tweet in which he said that he would be ready to go to the people's court, starting from his home state Bihar.
"My quest to be a meaningful participant in democracy & help shape pro-people policy led to a 10yr rollercoaster ride! As I turn the page, time to go to the Real Masters, THE PEOPLE, to better understand the issues & the path to Peoples Good Governance" Kishor said in a tweet today.
He accompanied it with the hashtag in Hindi 'From Bihar'.
The announcement has come within a week of his statement on Twitter that he had declined the Coingress' offer to join a group on strengthening the organization in the run-up to the 2024 general elections.