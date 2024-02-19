‘Time to..’, What Riteish Deshmukh told his Congress MLA brother Amit Deshmukh
There have been speculations that Amit Deshmukh, Congress MLA from Latur, might join BJP following footsteps of former Maharashtra CM Ashok Chavan
Bollywood actor-producer Riteish Deshmukh has told his brother and Congress legislator Amit Deshmukh that "time has come for him to take a decision", amid speculation that he may be joining the Bharatiya Janata Party just like former Chief Minister Ashok Chavan. Amit has, however, denied any such plans
Amit Deshmukh, however, said he was not quitting the Congress.
“If we recall the days of Vilasrao Deshmukh, we will realise the importance of being a loyalist. Vilasrao epitomised loyalty and how one should work for the party. There was a time when Congress had decided to take action against him. That time Vilasrao had told journalists that ‘even if they remove him from the party, how will they remove Congress from my blood?’. His statement holds significance today. People are speculating about me as well… I have told people that I am comfortable where I am," Amit said, as quoted by a report in Indian Express.
