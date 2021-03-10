In a meeting of Uttarakhand BJP's legislature party held at the state party headquarters, Tirath Singh Rawat was named as the successor of Trivendra Singh Rawat who resigned as Chief Minister on Tuesday.

Tirath Singh Rawat was the BJP chief in Uttarakhand from 9 February, 2013 to 31 December, 2015 and a former member of the Uttarakhand Legislative Assembly from Chaubttakhal constituency from 2012 to 2017.

The 56-year-old is MP from Garhwal in Uttarakhand. His name was picked over prominent candidates including Union Minister Ramesh Pokhriyal Nishank and Uttarakhand Minister Dhan Singh Rawat.

The party meeting was held today morning at the BJP office on Balbir Road.

Almost half a dozen names were doing the rounds as probables for the chief minister's post including Haridwar MP Ramesh Pokhriyal Nishank, Nainital MP Ajay Bhatt, state Tourism Minister Satpal Maharaj, Rajya Sabha MP Anil Baluni and state minister of Higher education Dhan Singh Rawat.

Trivendra Singh Rawat resigned on Tuesday after days of speculation about a leadership change in the state.

Asked about the reason for his resignation, he said: "Yeh samuhik nirnay hota hai aur iska bahut acchha jawab aapko Delhi jaana padega uske liye (A collective decision is made. And for an appropriate answer, you will have to go to Delhi)."

