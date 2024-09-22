Andhra Pradesh Deputy Chief Minister Pawan Kalyan on Friday announced to undergo a 11-day penance initiation after it was found that Tirumala Prasadam was adulterated with animal fat

Andhra Pradesh Deputy Chief Minister Pawan Kalyan on Saturday announced "Prayashchitta Diksha", an 11-day initiation, at Sri Dashavatara Venkateswara Swamy Temple to atone for repenting the use of animal fat in Tirupati Laddu Prasadam given at Tirumala Temple in Tirupati.

The Jana Sena Party chief will begin the 11-day initiation on Sunday morning at Sri Dashavatara Venkateswara Swamy Temple, Nambur, Guntur District. He will continue the process "Prayashchitta Diksha" in the temple for eleven days.

While making the announcement on X, Andhra Deputy CM Pawan Kalyan said that the inability to detect the alleged adulteration of Tirumala Laddu Prasadam is a "stain on the Hindu race."

"Tirumala Laddu Prasadam, which is considered to be sacred, has become impure as a result of the depraved tendencies of the past rulers. Not being able to detect this sin in the beginning is a stain on the Hindu race. The moment I came to know that the laddu prasadam contained animal remains, I was shocked. Feeling guilty. As I am fighting for the welfare of the people, it hurts me that such trouble did not come to my attention in the beginning," Kalyan wrote on X.

"Everyone who believes in Sanatana Dharma should atone for this terrible injustice done to Balaji, the god of Kali Yuga. As part of that, I decided to do a penance initiation. On 22nd September 2024, Sunday morning, I will take initiation in Sri Dashavatara Venkateswara Swamy Temple, Nambur, Guntur District. After continuing the initiation for 11 days, I will visit Tirumala Sri Venkateswara Swamy," he added.

Regarding the previous ruling state government led by Y. S. Jagan Mohan Reddy as 'demonic rulers', Kalyan said, "My pain is that even the board members and employees who are a part of the Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanam system are not able to find out the mistakes there, even if they find out, they don't talk about it."

"It seems that they were afraid of the demonic rulers of that time. The behaviour of the past rulers who committed acts of blasphemy to the sanctity, pedagogy, and religious duties of Tirumala, which is considered Vaikuntha Dham, has hurt everyone who follows Hindu dharma. And the fact that ghee containing animal remains was used in the preparation of Laddu Prasad caused a great uproar. The time has come to take steps towards restoring Dharma," Kalyan added.

Tirupati laddu row A massive controversy erupted over an alleged adulteration of Tirupati laddu, a sweet offered at Sri Venkateshwara temple in Tirupati.

Responding to the ongoing controversy regarding the presence of animal fat in Tirupati Prasadam, Andhra Pradesh Minister Nara Lokesh emphasised that "nobody will be spared," expressing that his own sentiments have also been hurt.

Citing a July report of the presence of animal fat instead of ghee in the Tirupati Prasadam, Lokesh said that the analysis done by the government run lab "is clear" and that the allegations made by Anhdra Pradesh Chief Minister are "based on facts"

"Action will be taken. CM will make a statement on it (demand for CBI inquiry). Nobody will be spared but we will not drop this matter just with a CBI inquiry. Further steps have to be taken. We have to put a 'full stop' to this...Structural changes to ensure that this doesn't happen in the days to come have to be made, CM will announce the policy for it," Lokesh said while speaking to ANI.