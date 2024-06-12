Abhishek Banerjee taking ‘short hiatus’ from TMC for medical reasons
The development assumes significance since Abhishek Banerjee is second-in-command in TMC after West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee. Also, since his position in the party was cemented after he successfully managed the Lok Sabha elections 2014 in the TMC-ruled state.
Trinamool Congress Member of Parliament and TMC leader Abhishek Banerjee announced on June 12 that he is taking a ‘short hiatus from the organisation due to ’pressing medical reasons'. Banerjee is a Lok Sabha member from Diamond Harbour (West Bengal) seats of West Bengal and the National General Secretary of the Mamata Banerjee-led All India Trinamool Congress (TMC).