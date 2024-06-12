The development assumes significance since Abhishek Banerjee is second-in-command in TMC after West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee. Also, since his position in the party was cemented after he successfully managed the Lok Sabha elections 2014 in the TMC-ruled state.

Trinamool Congress Member of Parliament and TMC leader Abhishek Banerjee announced on June 12 that he is taking a 'short hiatus from the organisation due to 'pressing medical reasons'. Banerjee is a Lok Sabha member from Diamond Harbour (West Bengal) seats of West Bengal and the National General Secretary of the Mamata Banerjee-led All India Trinamool Congress (TMC).

"Last year around this time, I had the opportunity to participate in NABOJOWAR Yatra and traveled across West Bengal to understand the issues and challenges faced by people on the ground. Witnessing firsthand the hardships caused by RISING PRICES and the stoppage of MGNREGA dues deeply affected me. In response, TMC organized statewide protests and took the matter to Delhi to fight for people's rights. Thankfully, this was addressed in February, along with an increase in financial assistance through the Lakshmir Bhandar scheme to help families," Banerjee wrote on X on June 12.

"I am profoundly grateful to the people of Bengal for their trust and faith in us. The results of the 2024 Lok Sabha elections reflect the anger and frustration of the people, especially regarding the neglect of basic housing rights due to the state-center conflict. We have committed to addressing this by December 31st, and I have already requested the HCM and relevant authorities of GoWB to prioritize this issue," he added.

The development assumes significance since Banerjee is second-in-command in TMC after West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee. Also, since his position in the party was cemented after he successfully managed the Lok Sabha elections 2014 in the TMC-ruled state. The TMC swept the Lok Sabha polls in West Bengal by bagging 29 of the 42 seats. Banerjee won from his Diamond Harbour constituency by bagging 68 per cent votes.

"In light of some pressing medical reasons, I will be taking a short hiatus from the organisation. This time off will be an opportunity for me to humbly explore and understand the needs of our people and community. I trust that GoWB will act swiftly and leave no stone unturned to ensure justice for those in need," Banerjee said in the tweet.

