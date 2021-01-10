TMC, BJP intensify campaigns ahead of West Bengal polls

Ahead of the West Bengal elections , both Trinamool Congress (TMC) and Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) have intensified their campaign to woo voters in the state.

On Saturday, Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee said more than two crore people have visited Duare Sarkar camps, a massive outreach programme to make schemes of the state government more accessible to the public.

Launched on December 2 last year, Duare Sarkar aims to bring 11 schemes of the state government, including Swastha Sathi (health scheme), Khadya Sathi (public food distribution scheme), Jai Johar and Kanyashree (a cash transfer scheme aimed at retaining girls in schools and preventing their early marriage) to the doorsteps of the people. The campaign is sought to capture the last 10 year's work of the TMC government.

On Saturday West Bengal Chief Minister took to Twitter to say, "Happy to share that as of 4 pm today, the total number of visitors in Duare Sarkar camps has crossed 2 Crores! I once again congratulate and thank every single Government of West Bengal official for ensuring smooth door-step delivery of government services and benefits. Thanking all participants too!"

Elaborating the achievements of this scheme, Banerjee tweeted, "Almost 90 Lakh people across West Bengal received different kinds of services. This includes 62 Lakh beneficiaries under Swasthya Sathi, 7 Lakh beneficiaries who received SC/ST/OBC certificates and 4 Lakh beneficiaries who received assistance under Krishak Bandhu."

"Further, benefits of other Government of West Bengal schemes like Kanyashree, Rupashree, Khadya Sathi, Aikyashree, Shikshashree, Jai Johar, Taposhili Bandhu, Manabik etc were extended to lakhs of people. Everyone who applied for various services at the camps were also provided helping hands," she added.

Meanwhile, exactly a month after his convoy was attacked by alleged ruling TMC henchmen, BJP chief J P Nadda launched the 'Krishak Suraksha Abhiyan' and 'Ek Mutthi Chawal' campaigns of the BJP in West Bengal's Bardhaman, the state's rice bowl, asserting the Narendra Modi government did more than the previous governments for the benefit of the farmers.

During a public rally, Nadda attacked the Chief Minister saying, "The ground has already slipped from under your feet. It's too late for you."

"TMC stands for cut money (commission), chaal chor (the gang of thieves who steal rice), and tripal(tarpaulin) chor," he said, apparently referring to alleged extortion and misappropriation of relief material by local TMC leaders following cyclone Amphan that ravaged the state in 2020.

"The Modi government gave rations to the poor during the pandemic. The foodgrains that should have been at ration shops were found in the godowns of TMC leaders," Nadda alleged.

Nadda claimed nearly 71.23 lakh farming families were bereft of the benefits of the scheme, including 96 per cent small and marginal farmers, because of her "stubbornness".

Later, posting a video clip from the rally, the BJP chief tweeted in Hindi, Mamata Banerjee had promised to work for the Ma, Mati, Manush of Bengal. But in reality, she did quite the opposite.

Having collected "fistful" of rice from a few homes in saffron cloth bags, Nadda said BJP workers will fan out across 40,000 gram sabhas in the state as part of the exercise where they will pledge to fight for the cause of farmers.

Elections in Bengal are scheduled to happen in April-May.





