TMC candidate list: Mamata Banerjee-led Trinamool Congress on Sunday declared its candidates for all 42 seats of West Bengal. TMC's list includes some high-profile names like former cricketer Yusuf Pathan, who is fielded from Berhampore, a seat represented by Congress' Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury since 1999. Expelled TMC MP Mahua Moitra will again contest the Lok Sabha election from the Krishnanagar seat.