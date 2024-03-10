Yusuf Pathan is TMC candidate from Berhampore Lok Sabha seat
Cricketer Yusuf Pathan will contest elections from Berhampore Lok Sabha constituency as Trinamool Congress (TMC) candidate, according to the candidate list released by Mamata Banerjee's party for all 42 Lok Sabha seats of West Bengal. The Berhampore seat is considered a bastion of Congress leader Adhir Chowdhury who has won five times from the seat. He is likely to contest the seat this time as well. Yusuf Pathan joined the TMC on March 10.