Calling West Bengal his ‘karmabhoomi’, former cricketer and Trinamool Congress (TMC) candidate, Yusuf Pathan said that he is excited to carry forward the work done by Mamata Banerjee's party in Berhampore. On Contesting Lok Sabha elections from Congress leader Adhir Ranjan Choudhary's bastion, Pathan said he “has been a 5-time MP but times change, and change happens for good."

He also thanked West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee for allowing him to contest the general elections. While launching his Lok Sabha 2024 campaign in West Bengal, Yusuf Pathan said that he received public's love when he used to play cricket, and being in the public as a Lok Sabha contestant has helped him to see “that love very closely".

“The field is very different but the expectations of the people remain the same- that I work for them, and carry forward the work done by my team (TMC)... I am as excited as I was for the 2007 World Cup... Gujarat is my 'janmabhoomi' and West Bengal is my 'karmabhoomi'... Adhir Ranjan Chaudhary has been a 5-time MP but times change, and change happens for good," he told ANI.

“I hope that the way you people have given me love for the last many years when I used to play for KKR. Today when I came here and saw you, today I can see that love very closely," Pathan added.

Politics and cricket are not the same: Adhir Ranjan Choudhary

Commenting on Yusuf Pathan's launch of the electoral campaign in Berhampur, Adhir Ranjan Choudhary said, "Politics and cricket are not the same."

So far, Choudhary has not been officially nominated by his party Congress as a Lok Sabha candidate from the Berhampur seat. Elections to the Berhampore Lok Sabha seat will be held in the fourth phase on May 13.

Yusuf Pathan began his Lok Sabha campaign on Thursday, March 21. On being asked about contesting an election from Bengal despite being born and brought up in Gujarat, Pathan said, “Narendra Modi is from Gujarat but contests from Varanasi, so what's the problem if I contest from here (Bengal)? I am Bengal's child. I have come here to stay."

