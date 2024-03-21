'Adhir Ranjan has been 5-time MP but…’: TMC's Yusuf Pathan on contesting Lok Sabha polls from Congress leader's bastion
TMC's candidate from Berhampore and former cricketer Yusuf Pathan on Thursday launched Lok Sabha campaign
Calling West Bengal his ‘karmabhoomi’, former cricketer and Trinamool Congress (TMC) candidate, Yusuf Pathan said that he is excited to carry forward the work done by Mamata Banerjee's party in Berhampore. On Contesting Lok Sabha elections from Congress leader Adhir Ranjan Choudhary's bastion, Pathan said he “has been a 5-time MP but times change, and change happens for good."