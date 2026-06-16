TMC Crisis LIVE Updates: Kunal Ghosh files police complaint after egg attack, ED interrogates Abhishek Banerjee

All India Trinamool Congress (TMC) widens. TMC founder and Chairperson Mamata Banerjee has been backed into a corner by the rebels, who are poised to take over the party that was in power in West Bengal, until little over a month ago.

The 20 rebel MPs of the TMC in the Lok Sabha have announced a merger with the Nationalist Citizens Party of India (NCPI), leaving the official faction a minority. MP Sudip Bandyopadhyay said the rebels would approach the courts to seek recognition as the “real” TMC.

TMC’s rebel MLAs, on the other hand, have ruled out a merger with the NCPI. Rebel leader Ritabharata Banerjee, who claims to have the backing of 64 out of the TMC’s 80 MLAs, said the legislators had neither discussed nor considered merging with the NCPI.