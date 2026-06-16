TMC Crisis LIVE Updates: Kunal Ghosh files police complaint after egg attack, ED interrogates Abhishek Banerjee

All India Trinamool Congress (TMC) widens. TMC founder and Chairperson Mamata Banerjee has been backed into a corner by the rebels, who are poised to take over the party that was in power in West Bengal, until little over a month ago.
The 20 rebel MPs of the TMC in the Lok Sabha have announced a merger with the Nationalist Citizens Party of India (NCPI), leaving the official faction a minority. MP Sudip Bandyopadhyay said the rebels would approach the courts to seek recognition as the “real” TMC.
TMC’s rebel MLAs, on the other hand, have ruled out a merger with the NCPI. Rebel leader Ritabharata Banerjee, who claims to have the backing of 64 out of the TMC’s 80 MLAs, said the legislators had neither discussed nor considered merging with the NCPI.
TMC MP Kirti Azad on Tuesday reiterated that the ‘real TMC’ is the faction led by Mamata Banerjee amid attempts by the rebels to seek recognition and the party symbol before their merger with NCPI. Terming the rebels a “party of traitors,” Azad said, “There has been infighting among these traitors. They are fighting among themselves over who will become ministers and who will get the post of Minister of State.”
TMC MP Abhishek Banerjee said that he was questioned by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) for 11 hours on Monday in connection with the alleged teacher recruitment scam. Banerjee said that he would not cower down and would appear before the agency if he is summoned in the future. The TMC leader also slammed the BJP, accusing it of breaking the regional party and indulging in post-poll violence.
"I was questioned for 8-8.30 hours yesterday and for 11 hours today. This is a 2023 case, and I have appeared before the agency 10-12 times. I won't say whether there is political pressure or not. The less it is said about the BJP, the better it is. On one side, they break our party and indulge in post-poll violence. Even if you slit my throat, I won't cower down. I will appear before the agency if they summon me even in the future," he said.
TMC leader Kunal Ghosh has filed a complaint at the Kalighat Police Station after he was targeted with an egg thrown at him by a local youth, urging for immediate action against the accused.
In an X post, Ghosh stated, "I have lodged an FIR at Kalighat Police Station against that animal who threw the egg. It was 11:15 pm. I came alone. That bunch of boys had gathered again, intending to misbehave. Anyway, that 'monkey' from this afternoon must be arrested immediately."