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TMC Crisis: Saayoni Ghosh, Yusuf Pathan, Satabdi Roy among 19 MPs in dissent note letter to Speaker

The rebellion within the TMC is expected to intensify with a group of around 20 dissident MPs expected to submit a letter to the Lok Sabha Speaker today. The list of breakaway MPs include senior leaders Kakoli Ghosh Dastidar, Yusuf Pathan and Saayoni Ghosh, among others.

Gulam Jeelani
Updated12 Jun 2026, 11:11 AM IST
TMC MP Saayoni Ghosh arrives at Kolkata airport, in Kolkata, West Bengal, Thursday, June 10, 2026. (PTI Photo)(PTI06_11_2026_000141B)
TMC MP Saayoni Ghosh arrives at Kolkata airport, in Kolkata, West Bengal, Thursday, June 10, 2026. (PTI Photo)(PTI06_11_2026_000141B)(PTI)
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The Trinamool Congress (TMC) is facing growing internal turmoil, with a series of resignations and public displays of dissent casting doubt on the party's cohesion barely a month after the Mamata Banerjee-led party lost the West Bengal assembly election.

The rebellion within the Trinamool Congress is expected to intensify with a group of around 19 dissident MPs expected to submit a letter to the Lok Sabha Speaker today. The list of breakaway MPs include senior leaders Kakoli Ghosh Dastidar, Yusuf Pathan and Saayoni Ghosh, among others.

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Also Read | Why rebel TMC MPs can't escape disqualification under anti-defection law

Other TMC leaders in the list, shared by news agency ANI, includes Bapi Haldar, Dr Sharmila Sarkar, Prasun Bandyopadhyay, Jagadish Barma Basunia, Asit Kumar Mal, Arup Chakraborty, Rachna Banerjee, Khalilur Rahaman, Abu Taher Khan, Yusuf Pathan, Mitali Bag, Mala Roy, Kalipada Soren, Deepak Adhikari, June Malia, and Partha Bhowmick.

Rebel TMC MP Kakoli Ghosh Dastidar had earlier confirmed that a group of 20 MPs has formally sought separate seating arrangements in the Lok Sabha, signalling an organisational split within the party's parliamentary ranks.

Growing internal tensions within the TMC

This move comes amid growing internal tensions within the TMC following the party's underwhelming performance in the recent West Bengal Assembly elections, which has reportedly led to a widening rift between the party veterans and the central leadership headed by Mamata Banerjee.

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On Thursday, TMC MP Prakash Chik Baraik, representing West Bengal in the Rajya Sabha, resigned from the Upper House.

This is the third such resignation within a week. On June 10, Trinamool Congress (TMC) MP Sushmita Dev resigned as a member of the Upper House. On June 8, Rajya Sabha MP Sukhendu Sekhar Ray resigned as a member of the Upper House of Parliament and from the primary membership of the TMC.

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Soon after resigning as a member of the Rajya Sabha amid the turmoil within Trinamool Congress, former TMC MP Prakash Chik Baraik on Thursday said that he has "accepted the opinion of the people" of West Bengal and then took the decision to resign from the Upper House.

No merger, says Ritabrata

Earlier on Wednesday, Rebel TMC leader Ritabrata Banerjee categorically rejected speculation of any merger between the dissident faction and the Congress, asserting that the ongoing developments remain strictly internal to the organisation.

Also Read | Furious Kalyan Banerjee issues ultimatum to Mamata amid TMC rebellion

Banerjee, who was recently recognised as the Leader of the Opposition (LoP) by the West Bengal Assembly Speaker, claimed that his camp now commands the support of 64 MLAs, an increase from the 58 who initially signed the letter of support. He asserted that these legislators are preparing to formally submit a letter to the Speaker to solidify their position.

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Here is a list of rebel MPs shared by news agency ANI

1. Kakoli Ghosh Dastidar

2. Satabdi Roy

3. Bapi Haldar

4. Dr. Sharmila Sarkar

5. Prasun Bandyopadhyay

6. Jagadish Barma Basunia

7. Asit Kumar Mal

8. Arup Chakraborty

9. Rachna Banerjee

10. Saayoni Ghosh

11. Khalilur Rahaman

12. Abu Taher Khan

13. Yusuf Pathan

14. Mitali Bag

15. Mala Roy

16. Kalipada Soren

17. Deepak Adhikari

A group of 20 MPs has formally sought separate seating arrangements in the Lok Sabha, signalling an organisational split within the party's parliamentary ranks.

18. June Malia

(With ANI inputs)

About the Author

Gulam Jeelani

Gulam Jeelani is Political Desk Editor at LiveMint with over 16 years of experience covering national and international politics. Based in New Delhi, ...Read More

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