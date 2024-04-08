Several Trinamool Congress leaders were detained on Monday evening during a 24-hour dharna outside the ED office in New Delhi. The Opposition leaders were brought to Mandir Marg Police Station partway through their agitation calling for a change of guard in central agencies such as the CBI, NIA, ED and Income Tax Department. Party leaders however alleged that they had been ‘kidnapped’ by the Delhi Police after they were removed from the ED premises.

“At 4:30 pm, we met the EC and at 5:45 pm when we were sitting on a peaceful protest. After that, they took us and told us that we were being taken to Mandir Marg PS but they drove us around Delhi for 1 and a half hours. Later, when we protested, we were brought to the Mandir Marg PS..." said TMC MP Derek O'Brien.

“Delhi Police has kidnapped us 5 TMC MPs & 4 former MPs. We were protesting at EC & were told we’ll be taken to Mandir Marg Police Station. And then, suddenly, the bus has been diverted & going to an unknown location," added Rajya Sabha MP Saket Gokhale.

