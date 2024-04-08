'This is dictatorship': TMC leaders detained amid dharna outside EC office, say 'Delhi police kidnapped us'
Several Trinamool Congress leaders were detained on Monday evening during a 24-hour dharna outside the ED office in New Delhi. The Opposition leaders were brought to Mandir Marg Police Station partway through their agitation calling for a change of guard in central agencies such as the CBI, NIA, ED and Income Tax Department. Party leaders however alleged that they had been ‘kidnapped’ by the Delhi Police after they were removed from the ED premises.