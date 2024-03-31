TMC lodges complaint with EC after Bengal BJP chief 'threatens party worker with ED action'
The TMC told the Election Commission in a letter on Sunday that Bengal BJP chief Sukanta Majumdar “made threatening remarks” to TMC leader Prasanta Mitra.
The Trinamool Congress (TMC) wrote to the Election Commission over a complaint against West Bengal Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) chief Sukanta Majumdar. It was alleged that Majumdar allegedly threatened TMC functionaries "with coercive action by the ED (Enforcement Directorate)".