The Trinamool Congress (TMC) wrote to the Election Commission over a complaint against West Bengal Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) chief Sukanta Majumdar. It was alleged that Majumdar allegedly threatened TMC functionaries "with coercive action by the ED (Enforcement Directorate)".

The TMC alleged in the letter that on March 30, Sukanta Majumdar, at a public meeting organized at Gangarampur, "made threatening remarks to Mr Prasanta Mitra (who is the Chairman of Gangarampur Municipality and brother of Mr Biplab Mitra who is AITC's candidate from 6 Balurghat Parliamentary Constituency)."

"During his speech, he unequivocally stated that Mr. Prasanta Mitra will be taken into custody by the ED, for a period which is longer than his time served as the Chairman of the aforesaid Municipality," the TMC said in the letter shared by news agency ANI.

The West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee's party also attached a Youtube link the video which was not available at the time of writing this report.

'BJP weaponizing central agencies'

The letter dated March 31, 2024, said that on March 29, a delegation from the TMC lodged a complaint seeking the Election Commission's immediate attention against the BJP.

The TMC mentioned the "illegal manner in which the BJP has been weaponizing various central departments/agencies to harass and throttle the campaign efforts of all opposition parties across the country during the ensuing elections".

The TMC said its leader Mahua Moitra had previously lodged a complaint dated March 24, 2024, wherein she had highlighted "the mode and manner in which the Central Bureau of Investigation has been targeting her with consecutive raids which has unjustly benefitted BJP".

TMC alleges EC's inaction over repeated complaints

The TMC added the "seeming inaction" of the Election Commission in this regard has "evidently emboldened the leaders/candidates of the BJP who are now shamelessly intimidating AITC's functionaries in broad daylight".

The fresh letter written by the TMC highlighted that "no visible remedial action has been undertaken" despite “the urgency and the seriousness highlighted by AITC about the blatant use of Central departments/agencies."

