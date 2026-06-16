Mamata Banerjee moves Calcutta HC challenging Bhabanipur election loss to BJP's Suvendu Adhikari

Trinamool Congress supremo Mamata Banerjee took her electoral battle to the courts on Tuesday, filing a formal petition before the Calcutta High Court to challenge the Bhabanipur assembly result that ended her decades-long grip on West Bengal politics.

Mamata Files Election Petition at Calcutta High Court Over Bhabanipur Loss TMC officials told news agency PTI that West Bengal's former Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee visited the high court registry in person to “affirm” the petition contesting the outcome of the seat she held prior to the 2026 West Bengal assembly elections.

Votes were counted on 4 May, with BJP leader Suvendu Adhikari defeating Banerjee by a margin of 15,105 votes in what proved to be one of the most consequential contests of the polls. Following the BJP's decisive victory across the state, Adhikari was sworn in as West Bengal's first BJP Chief Minister.

Eggs Thrown at TMC Leader Kunal Ghosh Outside Mamata's Kalighat Residence In a separate development on the same day, Kolkata Police arrested two individuals in connection with an incident in which eggs were thrown at TMC leader Kunal Ghosh outside Banerjee's residence in the Kalighat area. The incident occurred as Ghosh was leaving the high-security zone near the former Chief Minister's home.

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Ghosh subsequently filed a complaint at Kalighat Police Station, alleging that a local youth had hurled an egg at him and demanding immediate action against the accused.

Kunal Ghosh Says Police Were 'Spectators', Vows He Will Not Be Intimidated Taking to X, Ghosh offered a detailed account of what he described as a moment of deliberate provocation met with personal composure. "I have no need for anyone's help or support outside of my well-wishers and fellow comrades. I stood alone, unarmed and unprotected, at the media's request. Eyes on the camera. In that moment, eggs were hurled - such a great hero!! Police as spectators. Even after that, I walked out through there. At night, I went alone to the station. Even when the uncivilised ones showed up, I paid them no heed. I'll figure out the rest. To those who called, who posted to condemn the incident -- thank you, I took note of a few people's statements," he wrote.

Ghosh Recalls Standing Beside BJP Workers During 2021 Post-Poll Violence Ghosh also used the occasion to assert his record of political fairness, noting that he had previously spoken out in defence of BJP workers during the post-poll violence that followed the 2021 West Bengal assembly elections.

"Even in 2021, I stood beside multiple BJP workers. On the day Sajal Ghosh's house door was broken down, or when Kaustubh Bagchi was abused at his home in the early hours, even as a Trinamool spokesperson, I posted a public protest and faced reprimands from my own people. Because I thought those things weren't right. I follow my own path. Even now, I'm saying it: attempts to attack me have been made. More will come. I am not afraid," he said.

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