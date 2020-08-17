TMC MLA Samaresh Das dies after testing positive for Covid-19 in Bengal

Trinamool Congress MLA Samaresh Das, who had tested positive for coronavirus recently, died at a hospital in West Bengal's East Midnapore district today. He was 76.

West Bengal: Trinamool Congress (TMC) MLA from Egra, Samaresh Das passed away today in Kolkata. He had co-morbidities and had tested positive for #COVID19. — ANI (@ANI) August 17, 2020

Condoling his death, the state's Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee said, "I am deeply saddened by the death of MLA Samaresh Das, elected from Egra, East Midnapore. His demise created an irreplaceable void in the political world. My sincere condolences to his close relatives and supporters."

The three-time MLA from Egra assembly constituency in the district was admitted to the hospital a few days back after he had tested positive for coronavirus and developed complications of heart and kidney, party sources said.

Das is the third notable politician from the state, who died after testing positive for COVID-19.

Trinamool Congress MLA Tamonash Ghosh succumbed to the contagion in June. Senior CPI(M) leader and former MP Shyamal Chakraborty also died of the coronavirus infection earlier this month.

TMC's Bidhannagar Municipal Corporation councillor Subhash Bose succumbed to the infection this month.

The administrator of the board of Panihati Municipality Swapan Ghosh died due to the disease last week at a private hospital.

According to the Union Health Ministry, out of the total cases of 116,498 cases in West Bengal, there are currently 27,299 active cases. As many as 86,771 patients have recovered while 2,428 have lost their lives due to the pandemic.

