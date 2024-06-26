2 TMC MLAs fail to take oath as West Bengal Governor CV Ananda Bose leaves for Delhi
Raj Bhavan had earlier invited the two TMC MLAs, who were elected to the assembly in recent by-polls, to take the oath at the Governor's House on Wednesday.
Two newly elected TMC MLAs – Rayat Hossain Sarkar and Sayantika Banerjee – waited on the West Bengal Legislative Assembly premises in Kolkata for their swearing-in ceremony on Wednesday, However, officials said West Bengal Governor CV Ananda Bose refused to hold the programme in the assembly as requested by them, and instead left for New Delhi.