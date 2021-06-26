Trinamool Congress member of Parliament(MP), Mimi Chakraborty is reported to be sick days after taking covid-19 vaccine at a camp which later turned out to be a fake vaccination drive.

According to a report published in Hindustan Times Bangla, the MP felt uncomfortable on Saturday, just four days after the fake vaccine. After initial check-up by the house physician, the MP has been asked to take total rest in the house.

Earlier, the TMC MP said she had attended the drive and even got herself vaccinated to encourage people to take the COVID-19 vaccinations to contain the spread of the virus."I took Covishield vaccine at the camp to motivate people for taking jabs. But I never received a confirmation message from CoWIN," she said.

Meanwhile, three more associates of fake IAS officer Debanjan Deb were arrested on Saturday morning in connection with the dubious COVID vaccination camps in Kolkata, a senior police officer said.

Two of the associates were signatories of the bank account that was created in the name of Kolkata Municipal Corporation (KMC) by the accused, the officer said.

The third person, who was on the payroll of Deb, had actively taken part in the camps where several people were "inoculated" by spurious vaccines, he said.

"One of them is a resident of Salt Lake, while another is from Barasat. Both were called for questioning before they were arrested," the officer said.

