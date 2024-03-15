TMC MPs Dibyendu Adhikari, Arjun Singh join BJP ahead of Lok Sabha election 2024
TMC MPs Dibyendu Adhikari, Arjun Singh joined the Bhartiya Janata Party on Friday, a day ahead of the announcement of Lok Sabha election 2024 date
In a major setback to West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee's party, two sitting parliamentarians of Trinamool Congress (TMC), Dibyendu Adhikari and Arjun Singh, joined Bhartiya Janata Party (BJP) on Friday. The development has come nearly a day before the Election Commission of India (ECI)'s announcement of the schedule of Lok Sabha elections 2024.