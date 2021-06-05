TMC reshuffle: Abhishek Banerjee appointed as national general secretary

Trinamool Congress (TMC) MP Abhishek Banerjee has been appointed as the party's all India general secretary on Saturday during the party reshuffle, a senior leader said. The TMC MP is the nephew of the party supremo Mamata Banerjee.

TMC leader Partha Chatterjee said in a press meet, Our party chief Mamata Banerjee has nominated MP Abhishek Banerjee as the all India general secretary of the TMC.

Abhishek will be replacing Subrata Bakshi as the national general secretary, while actor-turned-TMC leader Sayoni Ghosh has been made the youth wing president - a post earlier held by the MP.

At the press conference, Chatterjee also said, working committee has decided that one person will be allowed to hold just one post in the party, and the core committee has duly given its approval.

No discussion on turncoats

Amid the speculations that some members who had left TMC before the polls wants to return to the party, Chatterjee confirmed that no discussion was held on turncoats.

Several former TMC leaders including TMC supremo's former aide, Sonali Guha, and other turncoats Sarala Murmu and Amal Acharya, who had joined the BJP before the state assembly elections, have expressed their desire to return to the ruling party.

Guha had on May 23 written to Banerjee, apologising to her for leaving the party. "I seek your forgiveness and if you don't forgive me, I won't be able to live. Please allow me to come back, and spend the rest of my life in your affection," Guha said in the letter.

(With inputs from agencies)





