The results of the West Bengal Panchayat elections are going totally in the favour of the ruling Trinamool Congress (TMC) which is winning 12,518 gram panchayat seats and is currently leading in 3,620 seats. The BJP is distant second and has secured victories in 2,781 seats and is leading in 915 seats out of a total of 63,229 seats as of 3:30 PM.

The Left Front has secured victories in 959 seats, with the CPI(M) alone winning in 910 seats. Currently, the party is leading in 550 seats. The Congress has won 625 seats and is leading in 276 seats.

"Counting began at 8 am and is likely continue for the next two days. It will take time for the ballots to be counted and the results to be compiled," an SEC official said.

The counting locations are staffed by state police officers and central forces. Prohibitory orders under Section 144 of the Criminal Procedure Code have been implemented outside the venues to prevent any unwanted occurrences. There are a combined 767 secure storage areas spread across 22 districts.

BJP targeted the Mamata Banerjee-led Trinamool Congress for the violence in the Panchayat elections. “The violence that is happening in West Bengal is unprecedented. Elections and violence have become synonyms in Bengal. So far, 45 people have been killed during violence in panchayat polls. Democracy is dying in the state," BJP spokesperson Sambit Patra said.

Violence in West Bengal panchayat elections

The polling that took place on July 8 witnessed instances of violence, leading to a re-polling on 696 booths. The counting process includes tallying the votes for Gram Panchayats, as well as for Zilla Samitis and Zilla Parishads. Authorities have assured sufficient deployment of security forces at the counting centers, and they have also installed CCTV cameras for surveillance.

The elections, presented as a gauge of the public's support for the Mamata Banerjee administration amidst numerous arrests related to an alleged teachers' recruitment scandal, encountered incidents of violence resulting in a minimum of ten fatalities. The panchayat elections took place on July 8, involving around 5.67 crore voters who determined the outcomes for 2.06 lakh candidates.

(With agency inputs)