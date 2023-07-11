The results of the West Bengal Panchayat elections are going totally in the favour of the ruling Trinamool Congress (TMC) which is winning 12,518 gram panchayat seats and is currently leading in 3,620 seats. The BJP is distant second and has secured victories in 2,781 seats and is leading in 915 seats out of a total of 63,229 seats as of 3:30 PM.

