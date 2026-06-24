TMC split deepens: Mamata, rebels take fight over party control to Election Commission

The crisis within the Trinamool Congress has now reached the Election Commission (EC), with rival factions trading claims and counterclaims over the party's leadership and legitimacy

TMC camp led by Mamata Banerjee and a rebel bloc led by West Bengal leader of the opposition in state assembly, Ritabrata Banerjee filed competing national working committee lists with the poll panel.

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This is basically a formal route in the dispute over the party’s name, assets, and election symbol.

The rebel group’s MLAs visited the West Bengal chief electoral officer on Tuesday evening to submit a letter demanding recognition as the official All India Trinamool Congress and rights to the twin-flower election symbol.

“I cannot comment on the letter they submitted to the EC but by now people have seen that every time they form a new committee the members resign and leave. I can say for sure that the majority of the TMC MLAs are with us," Ritabrata said.

Earlier, Mamata Banerjee’s camp sent a revised list to the ECI on Monday night, marked “as on June 20, 2026,” retaining her as chairperson and Abhishek Banerjee as national general secretary.

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This, after the rebel MLA group announced the removal of Mamata Banerjee as party chairperson and also voted to suspend National General Secretary Abhishek Banerjee.

Ritabrata Banerjee said on Tuesday said that there is no question of any dispute over the party symbol, asserting that "we are the Trinamool Congress." He also claimed that the majority of elected representatives in West Bengal are aligned with his faction.

“It is a routine process. Whenever there is a special session or any session, it must be apprised to the Election Commission of India and to the state body also. So that's a normal process. We have just followed what needs to be done... We are the Trinamool Congress. So, no question of claiming the party symbol arises,” Banerjee said at the press conference.

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“Majority of the elected representatives in the state of West Bengal are with us,” he said.

‘Rejected by the people of Bengal’: BJP BJP leader Shishir Bajroria launched a sharp attack on the Trinamool Congress, claiming that the party has been "rejected by the people of Bengal" and asserting that the BJP remains the only strong political force in the state.

He alleged that the ruling party's long tenure in West Bengal had ended due to public anger and accused it of surviving on "deception".

"In the blink of an eye, in just a few days, the party that had been ruling here for 15 years, whose leader (Mamata Banerjee) was dreaming of becoming the PM, has gone from where to where today. So this is the reality. For so many days, you survived by theft and deception, and the day the people here truly cast their votes, the entire game was over. She didn't just lose; her party was shattered to pieces," Bajroria told ANI.

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This comes as a major move after the rebellion within the TMC, as at least 58 of the party's 80 MLAs revolted against the leadership and formed a separate faction. The rebel group subsequently backed Ritabrata Banerjee to replace Sobhandeb Chattopadhyay as the Leader of Opposition in the West Bengal Assembly.

The faction also announced the formation of a 30-member National Working Committee (NWC) and stated that former Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee should continue to play the role of mentor in the party.

The committee includes Firhad Hakim, Arup Biswas, Rathin Ghosh, Sabina Yasmin, Javed Khan and Sandipan Saha among others. Firhad Hakim, Arup Biswas, Rathin Ghosh and Sabina Yasmin have been appointed as vice-presidents.

(With agency inputs)