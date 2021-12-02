Trinamool Congress (TMC) chief Mamata Banerjee is scheduled to visit Goa on 13 December in the run-up to the assembly elections in the state, reported news agency PTI , quoting a party official.

This would be Banerjee's second visit to Goa in less than two months. This time, nephew and party MP Abhishek Banerjee would accompany her.

According to the party official, the details regarding Banerjee's visit and her programme schedule would be revealed later.

The West Bengal chief minister had last visited the state in October last week. During her three-day visit, Banerjee had attended a number of events.

She had interacted with the fishing community in Betin's Malim Jetty and announced welfare measures. “Goa TMC will protect the lives and livelihood of the fishing community," she had said.

Banerjee had also promised that Goa TMC will increase the subsidy by 2.5 times, from ₹30,000 to ₹75,000 if its elected to power. Further, she said that an allowance of ₹4,000 per month for all men and women engaged in fishing activities will be given.

Subsidies for purchasing and repair of fishing nets and accessories will also be introduced, she had said.

She said the TMC did not intend to divide votes in the coastal state, and if it came to power, Goa will not be run from Delhi. “If the TMC won power in Goa, it will not pursue an agenda of revenge but work for the state," she said.

The party chief had also trained her guns on the Congress, saying that Prime Minister Narendra Modi will become more powerful as the grand old party is not serious about politics, and alleged that the country is suffering because that party does not take decisions.

The TMC has decided to contest all the 40 Assembly seats in Goa, which is currently ruled by the BJP.

