TMC threatens to resume MGNREGA protest if no response from Centre by Oct 31

Trinamool Congress (TMC) leader Abhishek Banerjee said that the party will recommence protests in West Bengal if the Central government fails to provide a satisfactory response regarding the alleged non-release of funds for various central schemes, including MGNREGA, by the end of the month, ANI reported. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

"Since we have waited for two years, we can wait for a few more days. If we do not get an appropriate response by October 31, Trinamool Congress will organise a larger movement from November 1. This time, Mamata Banerjee will lead the movement," Banerjee said on Friday.

Trinamool Congress held a protest at Delhi's Jantar Mantar on October 3 and 4, with the primary demand being the disbursement of funds by the Central government. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

"We were on the road for five days. On October 9, the Governor was forced to meet us. He assured us that within 24 hours, he would talk to the Central government over this deprivation of Bengal. The Governor went to Delhi and informed me in an email that he held discussions with the Centre on the matter," Banerjee said.

This protest witnessed the participation of approximately 4,000 MGNREGA cardholders, who were transported to Delhi from West Bengal by the party via buses. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Additionally, the Trinamool Congress organized a march to the Raj Bhavan in Kolkata as part of their protest against the Central government regarding MGNREGA arrears. The demonstration concluded following assurances from West Bengal Governor C V Ananda Bose to a delegation from the Trinamool Congress that he would address the matter.

Abhishek Banerjee, addressing the MGNREGA workers, urged them to grant the party until June 30 of the following year. He assured that the party, “will get the rightful due of the people from the Centre or our state government will arrange for the wages".

"Even though the law states that the Central government has to pay the wages of the workers, our Maa Maati Manush government will not let anyone starve," the statement said.

“If the Mamata Banerjee government can arrange for ₹37,000 crore for the 2.12 crore beneficiaries of Lakshmi Bhandar, the state government can arrange for the wages of our people. Trinamool Congress is fighting for the rights of the people and MGNREGA workers. All we need from the people are their blessings and support in this fight," the statement added.

The Central government explained that it had withheld the release of MGNREGA funds for West Bengal because the state had not adhered to central directives or requirements. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

"Funds of State of West Bengal have been stopped from March 9, 2022, as per provision of Section 27 of Mahatma Gandhi National Rural Employment Guarantee Act, 2005 due to non-compliance of directives of Central Government, "The Union Rural Development Ministry said in a statement.

(With inputs from ANI) {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

