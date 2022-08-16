TMC to observe 'Khela Hobe Dibas' across Bengal on Tuesday

TMC to observe 'Khela Hobe Dibas' across Bengal on Tuesday1 min read . 02:40 PM IST
CM Mamta Banerjee had last year announced that August 16 would be observed as 'Khela Hobe Dibas’
The Trinamool Congress will observe ‘Khela Hobe Dibas’ on Tuesday, with party leaders organizing football tournaments in West Bengal to promote sports.
Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee said she is looking forward to greater participation by the youth to mark the occasion.
‘Khela Hobe’ (the game is on) had been the battle cry of the TMC during the high-octane assembly polls last year when the party defeated the BJP to storm back to power for the third consecutive term.
During the Khela Hobe Divas celebrations, the Bengal sports, and youth affairs department will hand out more than 100,000 footballs to various sporting clubs and organize football tournaments throughout the state.
"I want to extend my heartfelt wishes on #KhelaHobeDibas. After the exemplary success of the event last year, we look forward to greater participation by the youth today. Let this day uphold the zeal of our young citizens, who are the most credible harbingers of progress!" Banerjee tweeted on Tuesday.
Football matches will be organized to promote organized as a mark of respect to 16 people who died in a stampede during a football match at the Eden Gardens in Kolkata in 1980. "All the party leaders have been instructed to organize programs at organizing lock of the state," senior TMC leader Tapas Ray said.
TMC leader Madan Mitra said that the Khela Hobe Diwas will not only be celebrated in West Bengal but also UP, Bihar, Gujarat, Haryana, and Karnataka, Tripura & other states. In some states, it will be celebrated under the TMC banner.