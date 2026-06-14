TMC vs TMC: Kakoli Ghosh says ‘22 MPs with us’, rebels likely to meet Lok Sabha Speaker — want to be ‘separate bloc’

Rebel TMC MP Kakoli Ghosh Dastidar claimed on Sunday that two more parliamentarians were set to join the dissident group, reportedly bringing its strength in the Lok Sabha to 22. The dissident MPs are likely to meet the Lok Sabha Speaker on Monday.

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According to PTI, Ghosh Dastidar said at the Kolkata airport before leaving for New Delhi that the dissident MPs would meet Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla on Monday and seek recognition as a separate parliamentary bloc.

Also Read | TMC leader Sudip Bandyopadhyay’s BJP Delhi Darshan fuels TMC defection buzz

"We are going to Delhi for a meeting. Twenty-two MPs are with us. The Speaker has given us time. We will meet him on Monday and seek recognition as a separate bloc," Ghosh Dastidar said.

After reaching Delhi, TMC leader Kakoli Ghosh visited Union Minister Bhupender Yadav's residence.

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Who are 2 MPs to join rebel camp? While Ghosh did not disclose the identities of the two additional MPs, she said their names would be revealed once they formally joined the camp.

"Those who honestly voiced their opinions against the situation prevailing in West Bengal over the last four to five years have been in touch with us. Our number is now 22," she was quoted by PTI as saying.

Meanwhile, TMC rebel MPs Mala Roy and Saayoni Ghosh also arrived at the Kolkata airport to depart for Delhi.

Meeting with Lok Sabha Speaker: What's on agenda? According to rebel TMC MP Jagadish Barma Basunia, they have been given a date (15th June) for a meeting with the Lok Sabha Speaker.

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"On Monday, all rebel MPs will meet the Speaker, and in the Assembly, they may propose having a separate Leader of Opposition. I have spoken to some of them personally, they said they will support the NDA...," suspended TMC leader Riju Dutta said.

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Meeting of dissident camp in Delhi Sources in the dissident camp said a meeting of the group, initially scheduled to be held in Kolkata, has been shifted to Delhi.

West Bengal Chief Minister Suvendu Adhikari was expected to attend the meeting, but is unlikely to travel to the national capital due to an official engagement of the Digha-Shankarpur Development Authority, a well-placed source said.

The latest claim comes amid ongoing turmoil within the TMC following the West Bengal Assembly elections.

The split within the party's Lok Sabha contingent became evident earlier this week, with dissident MPs publicly breaking ranks with the leadership of Mamata Banerjee.

On Monday, Ghosh Dastidar had claimed the support of around 20 TMC MPs, saying the group intended to back the BJP-led National Democratic Alliance (NDA) at the Centre.

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Incidentally, a document carrying the signatures of 19 TMC MPs surfaced on Friday.

The signatories included Ghosh Dastidar, Satabdi Roy, Bapi Haldar, Sharmila Sarkar, Prasun Banerjee, Jagadish Chandra Barma Basunia, Asit Mal, Arup Chakraborty, Kalipada Soren, Deepak Adhikari (Dev), June Maliah, Partha Bhowmick, Khalilur Rahaman, Abu Taher Khan, Yusuf Pathan, Mitali Bag and Mala Roy.

Separate signatures of Rachana Banerjee and Sayani Ghosh also appeared on the document. The MPs have written to the Speaker seeking recognition as a separate bloc under the leadership of Ghosh Dastidar.

There has, however, been no official confirmation from the Speaker's Secretariat on whether the letter has been received.

PTI could not independently verify the authenticity of the signatures or the purported communication to Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla.

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The camp had earlier indicated that it had decided to support the NDA government at the Centre.

A meeting between senior TMC MP Sudip Bandyopadhyay and Union Minister Bhupender Yadav in New Delhi on Saturday sparked fresh political speculation amid turmoil within the party, raising questions on whether the veteran MP could join the dissident group seeking recognition as a separate parliamentary faction.

Among the TMC MPs whose signatures did not appear on the document were Abhishek Banerjee, Kalyan Banerjee, Sougata Roy, Mahua Moitra, Kirti Azad, Shatrughan Sinha, Pratima Mondal and Sajda Ahmed.

(With inputs from PTI)

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