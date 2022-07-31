'To buy sarees', say Jharkhand MLAs after being nabbed with cash in Howrah

3 Jharkhand Congress MLAs who were caught with ₹49 lakh cash in their car in West Bengal's Howrah were suspended by the party on Sunday
MLAs claimed that the money seized was 'to buy sarees for a tribal festival'
Three Jharkhand Congress MLAs were caught on Saturday with ₹49 lakh in cash in West Bengal's Howrah. They claimed that the money was to "buy sarees" for distribution in a tribal festival. Earlier in the day, Congress had suspended the MLAs following the seizure of ₹49 lakh in cash.
Jamtara MLA Irfan Ansari, Kolebira MLA Naman Bixel Kongari and Khijri MLA Rajesh Kachchap were travelling with two other persons in an SUV, which carried a board mentioning "MLA Jamtara Jharkhand" along with the Congress' election symbol when the police intercepted their vehicle. On checking, the police recovered the cash from the vehicle.
During their interrogation, the MLAs said that they had planned to "buy sarees" from Kolkata's wholesale market at Burrabazar where rates are reasonable, stated Howrah Superintendent of Police (Rural) Swati Bhangalia. The MLAs further claimed that they had planned to visit Burrabazar on Monday after spending a day at Mandarmani, a popular beach in the East Midnapore district.
Five people including three MLAs from Jharkhand Congress who were nabbed with the cash have been arrested.
"They could not state the reason for carrying such a huge amount of cash. We are not satisfied by their claim that they came here to purchase sarees meant to be distributed among tribal women. We have arrested them for further investigation," the officer told PTI.
After the arrest of the MLAs, Congress stated that BJP was trying to topple its coalition government in Jharkhand.
"The BJP's 'Operation Lotus' in Jharkhand stands exposed tonight in Howrah. The game plan of 'Hum Do' in Delhi is to do in Jharkhand what they did in Maharashtra by installing E-D duo," Congress general secretary Jairam Ramesh said in a tweet.
Jharkhand Congress further claimed that the cash was part of BJP's conspiracy to topple the Hemant Soren government.
Congress MLA Kumar Jaimangal Singh alleged that he was offered a "reward" by the three party MLAs, who were arrested with a huge amount of cash, to "topple" the Congress-JMM government in Jharkhand.
Singh stated that the trio had called him to Kolkata to take him to Guwahati and meet with Assam CM Himanta Biswa Sarma.
To counter the calims made by Kumar jaimangal Singh, BJP leader Babulal Marandi said that Congress is trying to hide its own sins. "This is shameful and ridiculous. They do not trust their own MLAs. They are trying to hide the corruptions and misdeeds of their MLAs," said Marandi, a former chief minister.
