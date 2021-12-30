To democracy and back in South-East Asia

In Malaysia, grand corruption and rent-seeking have been the norm for more than three decades. In 2015, Malaysia was rated fifth in the world for illicit capital flight, having lost nearly $420 billion since 2004. Malaysian politicians, including current and former finance ministers, have appeared in the Panama and Pandora papers—caches of leaked documents revealing how the wealthy hide their money. The true extent of offshore holdings of politicians, their family members and their close associates is likely much larger than these leaks demonstrated. Further investigation by the relevant authorities is needed.