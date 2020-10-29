To fight the pollution menace in the national capital, Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal today launched Green Delhi mobile app. This app will enable people to register complaints about violation of anti-pollution norms. The chief minister said the government wants to involve everyone in the fight against pollution as “no big change can take place without the support of people".The mobile app is a part of the Delhi government's "Yudh Pradushan Ke Virudh" campaign, announced by Kejriwal on October 6, to reduce pollution levels in the national capital.

Here is all you need to know about the Green Delhi mobile application:

-Users can download the Green Delhi mobile app from the Google Play Store. Right now, it is only available for Android users.

-Through the Green Delhi application, people will be able to notify the government about burning waste, industrial pollution, dust, etc, by registering complaints online.

-Users will be able to upload photos and videos of instances of anti-pollution norms violation along with their complaints on the app.

-All the concerned departments will be connected with the app, and the complaints received will automatically reach them.

-The failure to address the issue on time will result in action against the concerned nodal officers.

Stubble and garbage burning, dust, local industrial and vehicular emission are among the factors that contribute to high pollution levels every winter in the national capital.

Delhi recorded an air quality index (AQI) of 397 at 11 am today. Sixteen monitoring stations, including at Shadipur (406), Patparganj (411), Jahangirpuri (429) and Vivek Vihar (432), recorded the air quality in the “severe" category. An AQI between 0 and 50 is considered 'good', 51 and 100 'satisfactory', 101 and 200 'moderate', 201 and 300 'poor', 301 and 400 'very poor', and 401 and 500 'severe'.

Meanwhile 1,702 challans for a total of ₹26.43 lakh had been issued for open burning of garbage from October 1-October 17 and 59 challans issued for a total of ₹12 lakh for dust pollution from October 1-16, according to a North Delhi Municipal Corporation official.