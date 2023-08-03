‘To hide corruption in bungalow renovation’: Amit Shah on why AAP is opposing Delhi ordinance1 min read 03 Aug 2023, 04:03 PM IST
Union Home Minister Amit Shah moved Bill to replace Ordinance for control of services in Delhi, targets the AAP government.
Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Thursday addressed the Lok Sabhs as he moved a Bill to replace the Ordinance for control of services in Delhi for consideration and passing in the House and targeted the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) government which has relentlessly been opposing the Bill. While moving the Government of National Capital Territory of Delhi (Amendment) Bill, 2023, Amit Shah said that there are provisions in the Constitution that allow the Central government to make laws for the national capital.
Next Story
Feedback
Select your Category
Your Message
×