Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Thursday addressed the Lok Sabhs as he moved a Bill to replace the Ordinance for control of services in Delhi for consideration and passing in the House and targeted the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) government which has relentlessly been opposing the Bill. While moving the Government of National Capital Territory of Delhi (Amendment) Bill, 2023, Amit Shah said that there are provisions in the Constitution that allow the Central government to make laws for the national capital.

“Some sides claimed that the Centre does not have powers to make laws about Delhi. This ordinance refers to the order of the Supreme Court which says that the Parliament has the right to make laws on any issue related to the National Capital Territory of Delhi," he said. The Union home minister also targeted AAP convenor and Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal over alleged corruption in the renovation of bungalows.

In a veiled attack on the AAP, Amit Shah said at the lower House that its motive is to fight not to serve. “In the year 2015, a party came to power in Delhi whose only motive was to fight, not serve...The problem is not getting the right to do transfer postings, but getting control of the vigilance department to hide their corruption like building their bungalows," Amit Shah said.

Attacking the Opposition alliance, I.N.D.I.A, ahead of the Lok Sabha election 2024, Amit Shah exuded confidence that despite the Opposition forming an alliance, “Narendra Modi will become the prime minister again with full majority", while also making an appeal to them to think about Delhi and not the alliance.

Amit Shah also asserted that Pandit Jawaharlal Nehru and Rajendra Prasad were opposed to Delhi being given full statehood. “Pt Jawaharlal Nehru, Sardar Patel, Rajaji, Rajendra Prasad and Dr Ambedkar were opposed to Delhi being given the status of a full state," Amit Shah said.

The Bill empowers the Central government to make rules in connection with the affairs of the Government of National Capital Territory of Delhi including the functions, terms and other conditions of service of officers and employees. Arvind Kejriwal has been seeking the support of the Opposition parties against the Bill, especially in the Rajya Sabha.

(With agency input)