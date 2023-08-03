In a veiled attack on the AAP, Amit Shah said at the lower House that its motive is to fight not to serve. “In the year 2015, a party came to power in Delhi whose only motive was to fight, not serve...The problem is not getting the right to do transfer postings, but getting control of the vigilance department to hide their corruption like building their bungalows," Amit Shah said.

