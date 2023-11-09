‘To set their sons…’: PM Modi takes a swipe at Congress in poll-bound Madhya Pradesh amid ‘kapda phaad’ row
Prime Minister Narendra Modi criticizes the Opposition in Madhya Pradesh, accusing two Congress leaders of engaging in a public feud and urging their supporters to 'tear clothes' of each other.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi lashed out at the Opposition on Tuesday during a rally in poll-bound Madhya Pradesh. He asked voters to remember that ‘Congress aayi, tabahi laayi’ and said that two leaders from the other party were involved in “tearing the clothes" of each other. The remarks even as the Congress party replaced four candidates for the upcoming elections amid a tussle over the distribution of tickets.