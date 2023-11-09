Prime Minister Narendra Modi lashed out at the Opposition on Tuesday during a rally in poll-bound Madhya Pradesh. He asked voters to remember that ‘Congress aayi, tabahi laayi ’ and said that two leaders from the other party were involved in “tearing the clothes" of each other. The remarks even as the Congress party replaced four candidates for the upcoming elections amid a tussle over the distribution of tickets.

“They are fighting to see whose son will take over the MP Congress after getting defeated on December 3 (vote counting day). They are upsetting Madhya Pradesh in a bid to set their sons," Modi alleged.

The PM said that both leaders were now telling their supporters to “tear clothes" of each other.

“Congress leaders are filmy; their dialogues and their announcements are all filmy. When the characters are filmy, then the scene will also be filmy. There is a clothes-tearing competition going on between two Congress leaders. As of now, this is the trailer for the film," PM Modi said.

“I still wish for Veerendra Raghuvanshi to get a ticket. I have left it to Digvijaya Singh and Jayvardhan Singh, but there seems to be some misunderstanding. Now, you guys go and tear Digvijaya Singh and Jayvardhan Singh's clothes," Kamal Nath had remarked recently as protesters gathered outside his house to demand a ticket for the politician.

More recently on Wednesday the party replaced four candidates – for the Sumawali, Pipariya, Narmadapuram and Jaora seats.

According to the revised list, Ajab Singh Kushwaha has been fielded from the Sumawali seat in place of Kuldeep Sikarwar and Virendra Belvanshi will now contest in place of Guru Charan Khare from the Pipariya (SC) seat. Murli Morwal is in the fray from Badnagar seat in place of Rajendra Singh Solanki and Virender Singh Solanki has been fielded from Jaora seat in place of Himmat Shrimal.

(With inputs from agencies)

