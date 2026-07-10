'To silence me, you would have to kill me': Mamata Banerjee slams BJP amid rebellion crisis

Trinamool Congress chief Mamata Banerjee on 10 July attacked the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), accusing it of targeting her party leaders and workers. The former Bengal chief minister asserted that the saffron party would have to ‘kill’ her to silence her or finish the TMC.

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In a video message, Banerjee spoke about recent rebellions within the party and alleged harassment of TMC leaders. She said the BJP had left no stone unturned in its attempts to intimidate the party.

"To silence me, you would have to kill me. Yes, you didn't spare any effort on that," Banerjee said.

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Banerjee claimed that many party leaders, including Mahua Moitra, Abhishek Banerjee, and Kalyan Banerjee, faced attacks and humiliation.

"Whom haven't you assaulted? You attacked Mahua, Abhishek, Kalyan. You attacked my home," she said.

Banerjee’s remarks in the video message came when her party is faced with its biggest internal challenge in years. A dissident camp led by Ritabrata Banerjee has claimed the backing of around 60 MLAs. Meanwhile, at least 20 rebel lawmakers merged with a little-known Tripura-based party, NCPI.

"Many of my colleagues are languishing in lock-ups, forced to sleep on the bare floor. Some are being paraded with ropes around their waists and shackles on their legs; some have had their heads shaved; others have had vile substances thrown at them. It is shameful even to mention it," she said.

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BJP fields Sushmita Dev in Rajya Sabha Polls The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) fielded Sushmita Dev, Sukhendu Sekhar Ray and Prakash Chik Baraik as its candidates for the July 24 Rajya Sabha bypolls in West Bengal, hours after the three former Trinamool Congress MPs joined the saffron party.

Also Read | Mamata loyalist Chandrima Bhattacharya ‘hurt’, resigns as TMC Bengal chief

The three leaders had resigned from the Rajya Sabha and quit the TMC in June after questioning the TMC leadership following its defeat in the West Bengal assembly polls.

'To silence me, you would have to kill me. Yes, you didn't spare any effort on that.'

The BJP is set to win all three Rajya Sabha seats in the state, with the party sweeping the state assembly polls held in April. The Rajya Sabha bypolls will be held on 24 July and the counting of votes will take place on the same day.

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The induction also marked a notable shift from the BJP's post-Assembly poll position on admitting Trinamool leaders into the party, with Bhattacharya describing the move as an "exceptional" case rather than a policy change.